Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

NYSE CFR opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

