Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 13th (INZY, JMIA, KERN, KMDA, KOP, KRNT, LAUR, LOCO, LRFC, LSF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 13th:

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Inozyme Pharma Inc alerts:

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.