Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERO. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.10.

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.64. The company had a trading volume of 165,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

