ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 270.4% in September

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, an increase of 270.4% from the September 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07. ESR Cayman has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on ESR Cayman in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

