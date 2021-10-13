Ethverse Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $15,257.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00488410 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000882 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.35 or 0.01004135 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

