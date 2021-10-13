Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUYTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.