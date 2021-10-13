European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 6.2%

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 13,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 338,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

EWCZ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. On average, analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

