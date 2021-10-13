EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $101,504.36 and approximately $234,354.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.66 or 0.00487861 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $576.91 or 0.01006394 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.