Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Everest has a market cap of $34.79 million and approximately $273,969.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00117882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.50 or 0.99955001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.58 or 0.06233772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

