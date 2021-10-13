Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.36. Everi reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

In other news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,950.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,851. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 573,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,675. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

