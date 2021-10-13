Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 1,100 Shares

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.31, for a total transaction of C$15,741.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,024,865.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 200 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.21, for a total transaction of C$2,842.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$1,435.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total transaction of C$1,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.42 and a 1-year high of C$15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9313062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

