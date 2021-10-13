Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Stock Price Up 4%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX)’s stock price rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 9,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

About Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX)

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Everything Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everything Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.