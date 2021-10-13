Exro Technologies (TSE:EXRO.TRT) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Exro Technologies (TSE:EXRO.TRT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Exro Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.55.

