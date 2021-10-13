Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 361.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Shares of ARSUF stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. Fagron has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

