FairGame (FAIR) Trading 83.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, FairGame has traded 83.9% higher against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001855 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005038 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00040736 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.