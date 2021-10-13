Falcon Project Hits Market Cap of $2.30 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1,826.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00116876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.01 or 0.99780479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.32 or 0.06195634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

