Falconswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,717.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $104,717.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00213691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00094284 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

