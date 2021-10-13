Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of Fastenal worth $133,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,685,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

