Fei Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $424.35 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $424.35 million and approximately $64.99 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00119861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00075463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,469.85 or 1.00370675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.68 or 0.06211913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

