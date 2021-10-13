Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.80

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Fidelity Asian Values’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FAS traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 485.50 ($6.34). 41,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,731. The stock has a market cap of £355.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 489.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 484.08. Fidelity Asian Values has a 52 week low of GBX 341 ($4.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 510 ($6.66).

Get Fidelity Asian Values alerts:

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.