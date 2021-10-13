Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.80

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Fidelity Asian Values’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON FAS traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 485.50 ($6.34). 41,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,731. The stock has a market cap of £355.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 489.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 484.08. Fidelity Asian Values has a 52 week low of GBX 341 ($4.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 510 ($6.66).
About Fidelity Asian Values
