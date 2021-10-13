Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,650,000 after purchasing an additional 839,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

