Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 501.7% in September

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 501.7% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freed Investment Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% in the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 697,311 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 615,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 537,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

