Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 82.58%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

