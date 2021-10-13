Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Hits $7.43 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $7.43 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $66.26 or 0.00118044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00062271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00074534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.00 or 1.00023211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06171738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 112,105,719 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

