Financial Comparison: GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GSI Technology and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $105.45, suggesting a potential upside of 33.00%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.29 -$21.50 million N/A N/A Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.33 $217.34 million $3.75 21.14

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -65.68% -25.40% -21.95% Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

