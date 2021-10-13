Firo Market Cap Reaches $89.29 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $7.20 or 0.00012379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $89.29 million and $3.87 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,406,755 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

