First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 729.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $72.63. 15,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.