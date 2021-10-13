First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Down to $49.95

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.95, but opened at $48.63. First Bancorp shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 228.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.