First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell Purchases 107,670 Shares

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell bought 107,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$30,147.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,171,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$888,008.52.
First Cobalt stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 701,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,767. The company has a quick ratio of 24.84, a current ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of C$154.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. First Cobalt Corp. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.
First Cobalt Company Profile
