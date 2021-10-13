First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell Purchases 107,670 Shares

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell bought 107,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$30,147.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,171,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$888,008.52.

First Cobalt stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 701,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,767. The company has a quick ratio of 24.84, a current ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of C$154.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. First Cobalt Corp. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Get First Cobalt alerts:

First Cobalt Company Profile

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.