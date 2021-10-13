First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Up 1.6%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75. 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.34.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

