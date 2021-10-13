First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $30.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $124.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.80 million, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $312.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 163.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

