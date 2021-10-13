First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $232.44

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.44 and traded as low as $230.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 51 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.36.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $12.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

