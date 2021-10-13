First Quantum Minerals (FM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

10/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00.

10/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$24.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

9/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.00.

9/10/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.00.

9/2/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.03 billion and a PE ratio of 44.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.71.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.35%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

