First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,704. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

