First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $113.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

