First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 5.2% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 114,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

