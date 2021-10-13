First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 46.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $140,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FIV opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

