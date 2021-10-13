FirstCash (FCFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstCash stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of FirstCash worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.