Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,072,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after buying an additional 169,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after buying an additional 138,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $179.99 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $130.59 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

