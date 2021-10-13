Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

FBC opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

