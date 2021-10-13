Flamingo (FLM) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $71.21 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00075574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,149.59 or 1.00286592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.90 or 0.06232645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

