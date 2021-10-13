FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.47. Approximately 327,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 60,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYGV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter.

