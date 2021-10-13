Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 264.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Flower One from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS FLOOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,455. Flower One has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

