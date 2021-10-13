Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Gap Down to $23.29

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.29, but opened at $22.62. Flushing Financial shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $710.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 194,721 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 375,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 188,781 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

