Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.88. 5,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 320,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

