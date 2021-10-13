FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in FMC by 86.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 475,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.