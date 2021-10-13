Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.83% of Commercial Metals worth $327,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

