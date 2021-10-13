Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,537 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.57% of Vail Resorts worth $327,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTN opened at $339.37 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.34 and a twelve month high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

