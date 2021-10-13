Fmr LLC Has $338.80 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Albemarle worth $338,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.86.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

