Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,513 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.73% of Kimberly-Clark worth $329,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

